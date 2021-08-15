Apple working to fix scanner issue on Mac, gives temporary solution in the interim

Mac users have reported seeing an error when they use scanners with macOS Sur

Apple has admitted to problems with macOS and Scanners. Some users have reported errors when they try to use a scanner with Image Capture, Preview or within the Printers and Scanners preferences menu.

The error message that pops up tells users, "that you do not have permission to open the application, followed by the name of your scanner driver. The message says to contact your computer or network administrator for assistance, or indicates that your Mac failed to open a connection to the device (-21345)."



Quit any apps that are open.

From the menu bar in the Finder, choose Go > Go to Folder.

Type /Library/Image Capture/Devices , then press Return.

In the window that opens, double-click the app named in the error message. It's the name of your scanner driver. Nothing should happen when you open it.

Close the window and open the app you were using to scan. A new scan should proceed normally. If you later choose to scan from a different app and get the same error, repeat these steps.



A new support document on Apple's page provides a temporary solution to the problem.

Apple has also stated that, "This issue is expected to be resolved in a future software update."

Mac users have reported this issue on various forums across Apple Support, Reddit, HP Support and many more.

This issue so far seems to only affect users running various versions of macOS Big Sur. It seems that users have been experiences this bug ever since they upgraded to macOS 11.5.