MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple working to fix scanner issue on Mac, gives temporary solution in the interim

Mac users have reported issues with macOS Sur and Scanners

Moneycontrol News
August 15, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST
Mac users have reported seeing an error when they use scanners with macOS Sur

Mac users have reported seeing an error when they use scanners with macOS Sur


Apple has admitted to problems with macOS and Scanners. Some users have reported errors when they try to use a scanner with Image Capture, Preview or within the Printers and Scanners preferences menu.

The error message that pops up tells users, "that you do not have permission to open the application, followed by the name of your scanner driver. The message says to contact your computer or network administrator for assistance, or indicates that your Mac failed to open a connection to the device (-21345)."

A new support document on Apple's page provides a temporary solution to the problem.

  1. Quit any apps that are open.

  2. From the menu bar in the Finder, choose Go > Go to Folder.

  3. Type /Library/Image Capture/Devices, then press Return.

  4. In the window that opens, double-click the app named in the error message. It's the name of your scanner driver. Nothing should happen when you open it.

  5. Close the window and open the app you were using to scan. A new scan should proceed normally. If you later choose to scan from a different app and get the same error, repeat these steps.

Apple has also stated that, "This issue is expected to be resolved in a future software update."

Mac users have reported this issue on various forums across Apple Support, Reddit, HP Support and many more.

Close

Related stories

This issue so far seems to only affect users running various versions of macOS Big Sur. It seems that users have been experiences this bug ever since they upgraded to macOS 11.5.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: ##Auto #Rimac C_Two #Apple #Mac #MacOS
first published: Aug 15, 2021 01:12 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.