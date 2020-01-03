Apple to launch six new iPhones, including iPhone SE 2 Plus in 2020: Report

Apple is reportedly working on the launch of a new affordable iPhone. Dubbed as the iPhone SE 2, the smartphone is expected to launch in the next couple of months. A new report claims that Apple will launch a ‘Plus’ size variant of the iPhone SE 2 by the end of this year or early next year.

The iPhone SE 2 Plus will either have a 5.5-inch or a 6.1-inch display, according to a DigiTimes report. Citing industry sources, the report reads that Apple is likely to add an ‘upgraded version’ of the iPhone SE 2 with an LCD panel. The bigger variant of the ‘iPhone SE 2’ is said to be available at the end or 2020 or early 2021.

This isn’t the first time that we are hearing anything about the iPhone SE 2 Plus. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously stated that Apple would launch an ‘iPhone SE 2 Plus’ during the first half of 2021.

The bigger iPhone, part of the budget iPhone series, could feature a 5.5-inch or a 6.1-inch full-screen design with no Face ID support. Instead, Apple would bring back the Touch ID, which would be integrated with the power button on the side.

Macotakara recently claimed that Apple will launch the iPhone SE 2 as iPhone 9 in early 2020. Previous reports have claimed that Apple will launch a new ‘iPhone SE 2’ in March 2020, followed by its annual September keynote where it would launch four new iPhones. While several reports claim that Apple will launch a total of five iPhones in 2020, assembly partners claim to have received roadmaps showing the production of "six items" of iPhones, reported MacRumors.