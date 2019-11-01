App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 10:41 AM IST

Apple iPhone SE 2 scheduled to go under mass production in January 2020, launch during March 2020

The analyst previously stated that Apple would also launch a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook Pro and an Augmented Reality (AR) headset during H1 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone SE 2 during Q1 2020. The affordable iPhone is reportedly set to go under mass production in January 2020. Further, renowned scientist Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple would launch the iPhone SE 2 in March 2020.

Kuo, in his investor note, has stated that the iPhone SE 2 will be launch by the end of March next year. The analyst previously stated that Apple would also launch a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook Pro, and an Augmented Reality (AR) headset during H1 2020, said a report by MacRumors.

Kuo claims that the iPhone SE 2 will have a similar design like the iPhone 8 and will feature internals from the latest iPhone 11 series. The low-end iPhone would get powered by the latest Apple A13 Bionic chip and could be paired with 3GB RAM.

Apple would launch the iPhone SE 2 in 64GB and 128GB storage options, according to Kuo. He previously noted that the iPhone SE 2 would not feature 3D Touch.

The iPhone SE 2 will be launched as an upgrade option for existing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s users, who are not fussed about the latest iPhone features like Face ID or multi-camera modules but want a fast and speedy iPhone experience able to take advantage of the latest iOS 13 features. 

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 2 for $399. In terms of shipments, Kuo believes that Apple would ship between 2 million and 4 million units of iPhone SE 2.

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 10:41 am

#Apple #smartphones #Technology

