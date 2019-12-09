Apple's priciest iPhone to launch without any ports in 2021, claims analyst Kuo

Apple may launch an iPhone 2021 with a significant design change. The Cupertino-based tech giant would reportedly launch a ‘high-end iPhone’ without any ports. The reported design falls in line with Apple’s former Chief Design Officer Jony Ive, who envisioned the iPhone as a ‘single slab of glass’.

A new report by MacRumors, citing analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s investor note, claims that Apple would launch a high-end iPhone without the lightning port. Instead of opting for USB Type-C, Apple would reportedly go for a completely wireless experience.

“Apple will create more differentiation between the highest-end and high- end models. It will benefit the shipment of the highest-end model and iPhone ASP. Among new 2H21 iPhone models, we expect that the highest-end model would cancel the [Lightning] port and provide the completely wireless experience,” reads an excerpt from Kuo’s report.

It would be interesting to see Apple shift to a ‘completely wireless experience’ with the highest-end iPhone. This, because Apple’s current generation of iPhones supports 7W wireless charging, which is considerably slower when compared with the competition.

Kuo has also revealed that Apple would launch an ‘iPhone SE 2 Plus’ during the first half of 2021. The bigger iPhone, part of the budget iPhone series, could feature a 5.5-inch or a 6.1-inch full-screen design with no Face ID support. Instead, Apple would bring back the Touch ID, which would be integrated with the power button on the side.