Apple sends out invites for September 12 event called 'Wonderlust'

Apple has started sending out invites to an event titled 'Wonderlust', scheduled for September 12. The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's offices in California, United States.

Apple usually announces new iPhone line-ups in September, and considering we are already seeing tons of leaks and rumours on the upcoming iPhone 15 line-up, it is probably safe to assume what Apple's announcement could be.

According to reports and rumours, Apple is set to introduce four iPhone 15 variants this year - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. There is also possibility of a new Apple Watch being announced.

If the rumours are to be believed, then reportedly, iPhone 15 will start shipping to customers a little later than expected due to manufacturing troubles.

There are also rumours that the iPhone 15 will feature a GPU with 6 cores. It is all but confirmed that Apple will introduce the A17 bionic SoC with the new line-up, that will feature six CPU cores and six GPU cores. The phone will also feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and the A17 will be based on TSMC's 3nm process.