Instagram deletes fake Insta account of Tim Cook that was followed by Apple executives

The account was created in July 2023, and first posted on August 20. (Image: Bloomberg)

Instagram has removed a fictitious Tim Cook account that reportedly duped Apple executives into following it. The Meta-owned social media platform unwillingly played host to an account that impersonated the Apple CEO, with the handle @tim.d.cook.

According to 9to5Mac, the account was created in July 2023 and first posted on August 20 celebrating World Photography Day by showcasing pictures clicked from an iPhone.

The second post on August 23 was for an Apple campaign with 3DPets, which helps animals with disabilities. Apparently, the account was so convincing that even some Apple executives started to follow it.

After 9to5Mac broke the story, Apple confirmed that the account did not belong to Tim Cook. Instagram has now removed the account from the platform.

In other news, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max may face a delay because of camera components required for its module.

A report by 9to5Mac, which cites an industry analyst, said Apple's Pro Max variant for iPhone 15 will likely be delayed due to Sony not being able to meet demand for camera components.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumoured to use a periscope lens system, which will be exclusive to the premium variant. The other versions of the phone - iPhone 15, iPhone Plus and iPhone 15 Pro - will not use this component, which means they will be put on sale first.