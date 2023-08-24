iPhone 15 Pro Max to launch later than expected: Reports

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to use periscope lens system which will be exclusive to the premium variant. (Image: Apple)

According to new reports, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max variant seems to have hit a production snag, which may cause it to be shipped later than expected.

A report by 9to5Mac, which cites an industry analyst, said Apple's Pro Max variant for iPhone 15 will likely be delayed due to Sony not being able to meet demand for camera components.

Also read | Top US firms from Apple to Intel decry India PC import curbs

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to use periscope lens system, which will be exclusive to the premium variant. The other versions of the phone - iPhone 15, iPhone Plus and iPhone 15 Pro - will not use this component, which means they will be put on sale first.

The analyst expects a three to four-week delay before Apple will start shipping the pricey Pro Max variant.

According to rumors, Apple will announce the iPhone 15 event on either September 12 or September 13. Given that Apple usually starts shipping out orders in one week from launch, this could delay the iPhone 15 Pro Max orders to October.

Also read | Man left fuming after getting Apple products from Amazon with open seal

A rumour earlier this month pointed to September 13 as the likely date for the event. Mobile carriers in the US have reportedly requested employees not to take a holiday on September 13 due to a big smartphone announcement.

While this doesn't necessarily mean that it will be Apple making the announcement, the Cupertino-based technology giant typically showcases new iPhone's in September.