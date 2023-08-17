Man left fuming after getting Apple products from Amazon with open seal

In the video, the man could be seen taking out the Apple boxes that he received from Amazon with the open seal and asked Reddit users if he should return the product or not. (Representational Photo).

A Delhi man was angered after he got Apple products from Amazon with an open seal. In a Reddit video, the delivery man could be seen dispatching the order and showing the Amazon box, which was open.

Later in the video, the man could be seen taking out the boxes with the Apple products that had an open seal. He asked Reddit users if he should return the products or not.

"Amazon delivery sucks. What am I supposed to do?" the user captioned the Reddit post with the video.

Several users commented on the video, some of whom questioned the man as to why he had opened the order to check the products while others adviced to not buy Apple products from the online delivery platform.

"You should have not even tried to open and check it... if the outer seal was open. just return it and complain to customer care immediately," one user wrote.

"Now, this is exactly why I always check the seal first, then share the OTP after that I make an uncut video of the unboxing especially if the product has a higher retail value," another user wrote.

"Never buy apple products from Amazon or flipkart. Instead go to the official website, they give amazing discounts with free customization for your devices like your name on the device," a third user wrote.

