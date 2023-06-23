English
    Man receives product from AliExpress, 4 years after placing order

    The post on receiving an order from Ali Express after 4 years generated numerous responses, some of whom said they wish they could be as lucky as him.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST
    Alibaba

    The man who was identified as Nitin Agarwal shared the post on Twitter about the product getting delivered to him. (Photo credit (left): twitter.com/@techbharatco).

    A man recently shared on social media that a product which he had ordered on AliExpress (online retail service owned by Ali Baba) in 2019 had been delivered to him four years later, on Wednesday

    The man who was identified as Nitin Agarwal-a Delhi-based techie- shared the post on Twitter about the product getting delivered to him.


    "Never lose hope! So, I ordered this from Ali Express (now banned in India) back in 2019 and the parcel was delivered today," the man wrote.


    The post generated numerous responses, some of whom said they wish they could be as lucky as him.

    "I ordered 2 products in 2019 December. So I can hope it might get delivered someday," one user wrote.

    "How? my many stuck which i ordered around 2017-19 which i paid already for it," another user wrote.

    In 2020, India had decided to ban all Chinese apps citing security reasons. Alibaba was part of the list that also included the likes of TikTok and Shareit. The central government requested Google to block the apps from Play Store.

    Also read: China opposes bans of its mobile apps in India

    Tags: #AliExpress
    first published: Jun 23, 2023 03:40 pm