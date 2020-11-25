China opposes bans of its mobile apps in India

China resolutely opposes India's measures to ban more Chinese mobile applications over national security concerns, its embassy in the South Asian nation said on Wednesday.

India banned 43 of the apps on Tuesday, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's e-commerce app Aliexpress, in a new wave of web sanctions targeting China after the neighbours' months-long standoff on their Himalayan border.

The latest ban takes the tally of banned Chinese apps in India to 267. Apart from AliExpress, several dating apps also received the axe. The Ministry of Electronics and IT said that the apps threaten the "sovereignty and integrity of India".

MeitY issued the order for blocking access to these 43 apps based on comprehensive reports obtained from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, an affiliate of the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to the Indian Government, the action to ban these apps was taken under section 69A of the IT Act.

Read More: India bans 43 more apps: Here are the most popular apps that have been axed

The apps have been accused of misusing data of Indian citizens and businesses, illegal surveillance, and engaging in anti-Indian activities. AliExpress was among the most popular of the 43 apps to get the axe and now joins the likes of TikTok, PUBG Mobile, WeChat, CamScanner, and Weibo.