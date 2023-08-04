English
    Apple reportedly set to unveil the iPhone 15 series on September 13

    According to a new report, mobile carriers have requested employees not to take the day off on September 13, due to a major smartphone announcement.

    August 04, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST
    While this doesn't necessarily mean that it will be Apple making the announcement, the Cupertino-based technology giant typically showcases new iPhone's in September. (Image: Apple)

    Apple has reportedly set aside September 13 as the unveiling date for its next generation iPhone 15 line-up.

    According to a report from 9to5Mac, multiple sources have told the publication that mobile carriers have requested their employees not take a holiday on September 13, due to a big smartphone announcement.

    While this doesn't necessarily mean that it will be Apple making the announcement, the Cupertino-based technology giant typically showcases new iPhone's in September.

    Another interesting fact is that most iPhone events have happened on a Tuesday but last year's event happened on Wednesday. September 13 also happens to be a Wednesday.

    Last year, iPhone 14 pre-orders began in September but sales officially started in October due to supply issues. Apple faced a similar problem with the iPhone 12 in 2020.

    According to The Information, Apple will struggle with supplies for the iPhone 15 due to issues with manufacturing process. The iPhone 15 Pro, in particular, will face a significant shortage on launch.

    To combat this, Apple will reportedly sell the phones in limited quantities at first, till the supply chain catches up.

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 05:33 pm

