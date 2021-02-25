Apple M1 iMac 2021 to get iPad Air colours, new design with slim bezels; Mac Pro mini in works

Apple iMac launch is tipped for later this year with a new design. According to a new leak, the iMac is set to get a major redesign and will take cues from the Apple iPad Pro. Apple is also said to be working on a Mac Pro mini that resembles the iconic Power Mac G4 Cube.

The 2021 Apple iMac launch date is currently unknown. Tipster Jon Prosser has shared some details around the iMac design. According to his recent video, the redesigned iMac will have narrow bezels, similar to what we see on the iPad Pro. He further tipped that Apple will launch the iMac in a variety of colour options. These colour options would be the same as the 2020 Apple iPad Air. This means that the iMac will come in Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, Sky Blue, and Green colour options. Specifications of the 2021 Apple iMac are currently under wraps.

Regarding the Mac Pro/ Mac Pro mini, Prosser claimed that it will be half the size of the current Mac Pro. It will be as big as four Mac mini models stacked on top of each other. The machine will have an aluminium exterior and may resemble the Apple Power Mac G4 Cube. The bottom half will serve as the compute unit, whereas the top portion will be used for the heat sink.

In related news, Apple is rumoured to launch new iPad Pro, MacBook Pro models alongside AirTags and Apple AirPods third-generation in March. Click here to read more about the rumoured Apple Event in March 2021.