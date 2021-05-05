Apple iPhone 13 Pro video shows dummy unit with smaller notch, larger camera module

It is rumoured that Apple’s upcoming 2021 iPhone models will come with a smaller notch

Apple iPhone 13 series launch is still a few months away. The company is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 series successor models. These are the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Months before the launch event, new rumours and reports suggesting iPhone 13 specifications and features have been surfacing on the web. Now, another Apple iPhone 13 Pro video has surfaced online, showing some changes and tweaks in design.

The Unbox Therapy video shows a iPhone 13 Pro dummy unit based on some leaked information. It claims that Apple’s upcoming 2021 iPhone models will come with a smaller notch. The company will reportedly move the earpiece on the top bezel, thus leading to a smaller notch.

On the back, the camera bump is said to be bigger than that of iPhone 12 Pro. It is suspected that Apple could pack a bigger sensor in iPhone 13 Pro models, which may result in a larger camera module. It will house three camera sensors with the LED flash and the LiDAR sensor.

A report had earlier claimed that all four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded ultrawide camera lens with a wider f/1.8 aperture. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, had reported the upgraded ultrawide camera will only be found on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Lewis George Hilsenteger, the YouTuber behind Unbox Therapy, also revealed that the iPhone 13 Pro dummy unit is thicker than the iPhone 12 Pro. Apple is rumoured to pack in a bigger battery for the 120Hz LTPO OLED display. Both high-end iPhones, namely the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will feature a Radio Frequency Printed Circuit Board (RFPCB) and come with an LTPO OLED display for the 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 13 Pro and vanilla iPhone 13 are expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with a 6.7-inch screen. There is also a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini rumoured to launch alongside. The display size is the same as the current generation iPhone 12 models, namely iPhone 12 (review), iPhone 12 mini (review), iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.