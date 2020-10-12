Apple iPhone 12 launch event on October 13: All the rumours, leaked iPhone 12 price and specifications

Apple on October 13 at the “Hi, Speed” event is expected to unveil the new iPhone 12 models. The company is expected to launch four iPhone 12 models at the Apple event. Ahead of the launch, reports claiming to leak the iPhone 12 specifications and features have flooded the internet. We have listed all the leaks below and what you can expect from the iPhone 12 launch event.

Apple iPhone 12 launch: What to expect

As mentioned earlier, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models at the Hi, Speed Apple Event on October 13. These include the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 12 launch: Where to watch the livestream

The “Hi, Speed” Apple event on October 13 is scheduled to begin at 10.30 pm IST/ 10.00 am PDT. Due to the pandemic, the Apple iPhone 12 launch event will be limited to an online-only coverage.

Viewers can stream the iPhone 12 launch event on Apple’s official website and on its YouTube channel. You can also watch the Apple “Hi, Speed” iPhone 12 launch event through the Apple events app on Apple TV. Interested viewers can set a reminder to watch the Apple Event on YouTube linked below.

Apple iPhone 12 price (rumoured)

The latest development on the iPhone 12 price leak suggests that the iPhone 12 Mini - the most-affordable among the four iPhone 12 models - will be priced at $699 (around Rs 51,100) for the base 64GB model. The 5.4-inch device will be available in black, white, blue, green, and red.

iPhone 12 price is expected to start at $799 (around Rs 58,400) for the base model. The 6.1-inch iPhone will be available in black, white, blue, green, and red colour options.

Prices of the two premium iPhone 12 Pro models have also been leaked. iPhone 12 Pro price expected to start at $999 (around Rs 58,400) for the base model. The 6.1-inch device will be available in gold, silver, graphite, and blue colour options.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max price is expected to start at $1,099 (about Rs 80,350) for the base model. The 6.7-inch iPhone will be available in gold, silver, graphite, and blue colour options.

iPhone 12 India price (expected)

Apple iPhone 12 India price will be unveiled after the Apple event on October 13. If the leaked price is true, the iPhone 12 price in India could start at Rs 69,900. However, with the increase in GST and fluctuating USD: INR, we can expect the iPhone 12 price to be higher this year.

Apple iPhone 12 specifications: Everything we know so far

If we go by the leaks, Apple iPhone 12 Mini will sport a 5.4-inch OLED screen, whereas the iPhone 12 will have a 6.1-inch OLED screen. The two Pro models, namely the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, will have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with 10-bit Colour Depth. Regarding the refresh rate support, neither of the four Apple iPhone 12 models will have a 120Hz refresh rate screen, revealed YouTuber Jon Prosser.

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 will sport a dual-camera setup, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will carry a triple-camera system. The Pro models are rumoured to get the LiDAR found on the latest iPad Pro models.

We can expect the standard iPhone 12 to feature a 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens, whereas the Pro models will get an additional 12MP telephoto camera.

Apple iPhone 12 series will get powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip. The two standard models, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will have 4GB RAM and come with 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB storage options.