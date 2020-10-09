Apple iPhone 12 | Most comprehensive leak reveals price, specs and availability

Apple is set to launch the new iPhone 12 models on October 13. The keynote will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 pm IST). While Apple has not revealed any details about the iPhone 12 series, renowned Chinese tipster @Kang compiled a detailed post with key iPhone 12 details, including pricing and availability.

In a Weibo post, @Kang provides one of the most detailed leaks of the upcoming iPhone 12 line-up. The post suggests that there will be four new iPhone 12 models.

The iPhone 12 Mini is expected to be priced at $699 (around Rs 51,100) for the base 64GB model. The 5.4 inch device will be available in black, white, blue, green, and red.

The iPhone 12 is expected to be priced at $799 (around Rs 58,400) for the base model. The 6.1 inch device will be available in black, white, blue, green, and red colour options.

The iPhone 12 Pro is expected to be priced at $999 (around Rs 58,400) for the base model. The 6.1 inch device will be available in gold, silver, graphite, and blue colour options.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to be priced at $1,099 (about Rs 80,350) for the base model. The 6.7 inch device will be available in gold, silver, graphite, and blue colour options.

All four iPhone 12 models are expected to feature Super Retina XDR displays and 5G support. However, only the US models will have a faster mmWave standard. All phones can directly shoot Dolby Vision and will support 15W wireless charging. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will arrive in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB options, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will both get a dual-camera setup on the back comprising of a primary and ultrawide shooter. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, will get a primary, ultrawide, and telephoto camera as well as LiDAR. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is also set to receive a 47-percent larger sensor than the iPhone 12 Pro.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is also said to have 5x optical zoom as opposed to 4x optical zoom on the iPhone 12 Pro. All four phones are expected to get better Deep Fusion and Night Modes, while Smart HDR has been upgraded to Smart HDR 3.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Mini is set to begin from November 6 or 7 and will go on sale on November 13 or 14. The same for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro is October 16 or 17, with availability set for October 23 or 24. Lastly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to go on sale on November 20 or 21, with pre-orders kicking in from November 13 or 14.

Apple is also expected to announce the new HomePod Mini at its October 13 event. The device is set to pack the new S5 chipset and will feature a $99 (around Rs 7,250) price tag. Sales for the HomePod Mini will commence on November 16.