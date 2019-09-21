App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iOS 13: Here's how you can take a full-page screenshot on your iOS device

Users can now take full-page screenshots of long articles as long as they are browsing the page on Safari.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

iOS 13 includes a new feature that allows users to take full-page screenshots in the Safari browser. Until iOS 12, users were limited to taking screenshots of the page until the length of the screen. To attach a full-page screenshot, users needed to take multiple screenshots and attach them using third-party apps.

Things are about to get better in iOS 13. Users can now take full-page screenshots of long articles as long as they are browsing the page on Safari. 

To take a single screenshot of a full-page article, you need to :

  • Open a website and search for any website

  • Take a screenshot of the page as you usually do on your iPhone. If you are an iPhone X or later user, you need to press the volume up and side button together. For iPhone 6s/ iPhone 7/ iPhone 8 users, you need to press the home button and the power button together.

  • Once the screenshot is taken, tap on the preview at the bottom left corner of the screen.

  • Upon tapping, the preview window becomes bigger and shows you two options - Screen and Full Page. Tap on Full Page. 

  • Next, tap on the ‘Share’ button at the top right corner.

  • Scroll down and tap on ‘Save to Files’ to save the screenshot in the Files app.

  • The screenshot is saved as '.PDF' file which can be stored on third-party apps like Google Drive, iCloud Drive or on an iPhone, iPod, iPad.

  • Tap on ‘On My iPhone’ and select the folder where you want to save the screenshot.

  • Hit ‘Save’ and you are good to go.

    Also Check: List of iPhones and iPod eligible, how to download and install iOS 13


First Published on Sep 21, 2019 11:31 am

tags #Apple #smartphones

