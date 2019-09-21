Apple iOS 13: Here's how you can take a full-page screenshot on your iOS device

iOS 13 includes a new feature that allows users to take full-page screenshots in the Safari browser. Until iOS 12, users were limited to taking screenshots of the page until the length of the screen. To attach a full-page screenshot, users needed to take multiple screenshots and attach them using third-party apps.

Things are about to get better in iOS 13. Users can now take full-page screenshots of long articles as long as they are browsing the page on Safari.



Open a website and search for any website



Take a screenshot of the page as you usually do on your iPhone. If you are an iPhone X or later user, you need to press the volume up and side button together. For iPhone 6s/ iPhone 7/ iPhone 8 users, you need to press the home button and the power button together.



Once the screenshot is taken, tap on the preview at the bottom left corner of the screen.



Upon tapping, the preview window becomes bigger and shows you two options - Screen and Full Page. Tap on Full Page.



Next, tap on the ‘Share’ button at the top right corner.



Scroll down and tap on ‘Save to Files’ to save the screenshot in the Files app.



The screenshot is saved as '.PDF' file which can be stored on third-party apps like Google Drive, iCloud Drive or on an iPhone, iPod, iPad.



Tap on ‘On My iPhone’ and select the folder where you want to save the screenshot.



Hit ‘Save’ and you are good to go. Close Also Check: List of iPhones and iPod eligible, how to download and install iOS 13

Rs 599 for first year

To take a single screenshot of a full-page article, you need to :