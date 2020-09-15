Apple Event tonight: New iPads, Apple Watch expected; will the iPhone 12 launch tonight?

The first major Apple event for 2020 will be hosted at 10:30 pm (India time) on September 15 via an online launch. At the Apple event called Time Flies, Apple is expected to unveil two new iPads and Apple Watch Series 6. The company could also unveil the rumoured AirTag and the Apple One service at the Apple event tonight. Will the iPhone 12 launch tonight? What can we expect from the Apple Time Flies event? Here is everything you need to know.

Apple event on September 15: What to expect from the 'Time Flies' event

Apple’s official invite for the Time Flies event on September 15 hints that the event will be focused on unveiling new iPad and Apple Watch products. While there is no official confirmation, leaked information by Jon Prosser states that the Apple launch event on September 15 will include two new iPad models and an affordable Apple Watch SE alongside the Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Event on September 15: Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE

Codenames and sizes of the supposed Apple Watch SE were shared by Prosser. As per the leaked information, the Apple Watch SE will have two variants (GPS and Cellular), each having two size options of 42mm and 44mm.

The Apple Watch Series 6, on the other hand, will be an incremental upgrade over the Series 5. Rumours point to the addition of new health features rather than a design overhaul. Apple Watch Series 6 is said to sport the same design as the Series 5 but come with new features like Blood Oxygen monitoring, Sleep tracking, and improved ECG.

The new Apple Watch models could also be launched as Apple Watch for the standard “SE” model and Apple Watch Pro for the Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Event on September 15: New iPad Air and iPad 8th generation

Apple is also likely to unveil two new iPad models at the Time Flies Apple event tonight. The new iPad Air 4 will have an Apple A14 chip and feature a USB Type-C Port, according to Evan Blass. The budget iPad will run on the A12x chip and have a lightning port at the bottom edge, the tipster claimed.

Apple iPad Air will look similar to the iPad Pro. The iPad will have thinner bezels around the display, which is said to be 10.8-inch in size if rumours are to be believed. The iPad is also likely to ditch Touch ID and the Home Button in favour of Face ID that is located above the display. The design schematics also show that iPad 2020 will have magnetic connectors on the back for Magic Keyboard support.

Apple Event on September 15: Apple One and AirTags

Apple is also tipped to bundle its subscriptions services and reveal more details at the Time Flies event tonight. According to 9to5Mac, there will be several tiers to the bundle options, including a base tier with just Apple TV+ and Apple Music as well as more premium bundles that include Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud storage.

AirTags, a tracker device, is also said to launch alongside the iPad and Apple Watch models. Jon Prosser has uploaded render images of AirTags, which show a clean white front and the Apple logo on the metal back.

Apple Event on September 15: Will the iPhone 12 launch tonight? Unlikely

Reports, so far, suggest that Apple will be reserving the iPhone 12 launch for a separate event. If rumours are to be believed, the four new iPhone 12 models are likely to launch on October 12.

