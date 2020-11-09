Apple Event on November 10 | Where to watch 'One More Thing' live-stream

The Apple Event called “One More Thing” is scheduled to take place on November 10. After the iPhone 12 launch event, the company is now expected to unveil new Macs running on Apple Silicon - Apple’s custom ARM-based chip. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 am PT. At what time does the Apple event start in India? Where to watch the One More Thing Apple event? Here are all the details you need to know.

Apple Event: Where to watch the “One More Thing” live-stream

The One More Thing Apple Event is scheduled to begin at 10.30 am in India. The keynote will be limited to an online-only broadcast owing to the global health pandemic. Viewers can stream the November 10 Apple event at 10.30 pm IST on the Apple YouTube channel, Apple Event website, and the Apple Event app on your Apple TV. You can also click on the link below to watch the One More Thing Apple Event at 10.30 pm IST on November 10.

One More Thing: What to expect from the Apple Event

The upcoming Apple event is expected to be the company’s last major launch for the year, where it is expected to make a couple of key announcements revolving around the Mac. For starters, Apple could announce an update on the rollout of macOS Big Sur that was slated for a release during the winter season.

The main highlight of One More Thing is Apple Silicon. The Cupertino, California-based US tech giant is likely to unveil its first Apple Silicon and also new Macs that will draw power from the custom chip.

We can expect Apple to announce two new 13-inch MacBook models, namely the MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air, that would get powered by the Apple Silicon. The new MacBook models are likely to miss out on a mini-LED display, which according to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, will be available on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook models launching in 2021.