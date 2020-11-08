One More Thing | Apple Event on November 10 likely to unveil new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air with Apple Silicon

A new Apple event called “One More Thing” will be hosted on November 10 where the company is expected to unveil its custom ARM processor called Apple Silicon. Apple, at WWDC 2020, had announced a transition from Intel processors to Apple Silicon for its Mac.

At the Apple One More Thing event, the company is expected to unveil new MacBook models that will get powered by the Apple Silicon. Alongside, Apple could also give us an update on the rollout of macOS Big Sur that was slated for a release during the winter season. Here is everything that we can expect from the One More Thing Apple event.

One More Thing on November 10: What to expect from the Apple Event

Apple Silicon

Apple, during its September keynote for the new iPad Air, iPad 8th generation, Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE announced the transition from Intel processors to Apple Silicon-based Macs. The company said it will take a total of two years to completely shift its Mac-lineup to Apple Silicon. At “One More Thing”, Apple is likely to unveil its first Apple Silicon and also new Macs that will draw power from the custom chip.

New MacBook Pro, MacBook Air

The easter egg on the Apple event page hints that the company will be launching a new MacBook on November 10. Apple reserves its “One More Thing” tagline for iconic products that were used by late co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs. The company used “One More Thing” last for the iPhone X, which marked the 10th anniversary of the iPhone lineup in 2017.

A recent tip from leaker Lovetodream hints that the company will launch two 13-inch MacBook models at the Apple event on November 10. Shortly after Apple sent out media invites for the November 10 event, the tipster tweeted “13 inch X 2”, hinting at the launch of two 13-inch MacBook models. If true, we can expect a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a 13-inch MacBook Air to be among the first Mac products to feature the new Apple Silicon.

The new MacBook models are likely to miss out on a mini-LED display, which according to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, will be available on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook models launching in 2021. Rumours of a 24-inch iMac have also been floating on the web. However, L0vetodream’s tweet only mentions the launch of two new 13-inch MacBook models. We can expect the 24-inch iMac to launch in H1 2021 alongside the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Apple AirTags

Apple was previously expected to unveil the new AirTags at the iPhone 12 launch event. Leaked images ahead of the Apple event in October further hinted at the launch of the long-rumoured tracker device. Tipster Jon Prosser had previously uploaded render images of AirTags, which show a clean white front and the Apple logo on the metal back.

AirPods Studio

Apple is said to be working on new over-the-ear headphones called AirPods Studio. The new headphones will utilise embedded sensors to determine when and how the headphone is worn. The sensors will work similarly to the ear detection feature on regular AirPods. If accurate, then you can expect the AirPods Studio to resume playback as soon as it is placed on your head or pause a track when the headphones are placed on the neck.

Apple’s upcoming headphones are also expected to use sensors that detect the left and right ears, automatically routing the audio channels. This means there will be no fixed left and right channels. Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode are also expected to be supported just like on the new AirPods Pro.

Although unlikely, there is a slight chance that the AirTags and AirPods Studio could be launched alongside the new Apple Silicon Macs at the “One More Thing” Apple event on November 10.