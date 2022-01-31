Apple event in spring could bring new iMac Pro with M1 Pro/Max chip, iPad Air 2022 and more

The new iMac Pro will come with a faster M1 Pro, M1 Max chip found on the new MacBook Pro models.

Apple is rumoured to launch a new iMac Pro later this year. According to reports, the upcoming iMac Pro will replace the 27-inch model with a 32-inch model that has the same form factor but thinner bezels. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman corroborates the leaks and claims that Apple will launch the new iMac Pro with the M1 Pro/Max chip that it announced with the new MacBook Pro models.

The new M1 Pro chip offers 70 percent faster CPU performance than M1, and up to 2x faster GPU performance. The M1 Max, on the other hand, is said to offer up to 4x faster GPU performance compared to M1. These new chips will make their way into the iMac Pro launching later this year, according to Gurman (via MacRumors).

He further claims that the iPhone SE 5G, which will be the third-generation model, could launch in spring of 2022. We can expect the Apple event to be hosted in March or April. The iPhone will come with the same 4.7-inch screen and a Touch ID button. At the iPhone SE 5G launch, Apple is also rumoured to announce a new iPad Air fifth-generation with a 10.9-inch OLED display. The upcoming iPad is also said to borrow some features from the iPad mini 6 such as Centre Stage, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support, etc. It will also come with the A15 Bionic chip found on the iPhone 13 (Review) and the iPhone 13 Pro (Review) models.

Apple AirPods Pro is also said to get a major update later this year. The company could remove the stem and make its new wireless earbuds more compact. The updated AirPods Pro is rumoured to feature motion sensors for fitness tracking. Previous rumours claimed that the AirPods Pro will get an updated version of the H1 chip with significant improvements in audio-related functions like active noise cancellation, better battery life, etc. Apple AirPods Pro launch could take place in the fourth quarter of 2022.