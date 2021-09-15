New iPad mini 6, iPad ninth-generation launched at iPhone 13 Apple event

Apple has launched a new iPad alongside the iPad mini 6 at California Streaming. The entry-level iPad comes with an upgraded front camera and features like Centre Stage found on the iPad Pro. Apple’s new iPad mini 6 comes with an all-screen design that offers a larger screen estate.

Apple iPad mini price in India

The iPad mini price in India starts at Rs 46,900 for the base 64GB with Wi-Fi. The Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad mini 6 India price is set at Rs 60,900.

There is also a 256GB iPad mini available in WiFi/ WiFi + Cellular models priced at Rs 60,900 and Rs 74,900. It comes in four colours - Space Grey, Pink, Purple and Starlight. The iPad mini 6 sale in India starts from October 1.

Apple iPad price in India

Thew new iPad price in India starts at Rs 30,900 for the base 64GB model with Wi-Fi. There is also a 64GB iPad with Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity priced at Rs 42,900. It also comes in a 256GB model with WiFi and WiFi + Cellular options priced at Rs 44,900 and Rs 56,900, respectively.

The iPad comes in two colours - Silver and Grey.

iPad mini 6 specifications

The new iPad mini 6 sports an all-new design. It has a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2266 x 1488 resolution. It is possible as the Touch ID is now located on the power button at the top. The display comes with 500 nits of brightness, a P3 wide colour gamut, anti-reflective screen coating, True Tone, and full lamination. Adding to the viewing experience is the stereo speaker setup to offer loud, crisp audio. The iPad mini also supports Apple Pencil 2nd-generation.

The smaller iPad packs Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip under the hood. The 6-core CPU delivers a 40 percent jump in performance, and the 5-core GPU delivers an 80 percent leap in graphics performance compared to the previous generation of the iPad mini.

For selfies and video calls, the iPad mini 6 gets a 12MP ultrawide camera with Centre Stage support found on the iPad Pro. The rear camera features a 12MP sensor with Focus Pixels and a larger aperture. The back camera also comes with a True Tone flash.

Apple claims that the iPad mini offers up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It can be charged via a USB Type-C port. The iPad mini 6 supports 20W fast charging and the charger is packed inside the box. It runs iPadOS 15 out of the box.

iPad specifications

The iPad ninth-generation sports a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2160 x 1620-pixel resolution. The iPad continues to house the Home Button for the Touch ID sensor at the bottom. It draws power from an Apple A13 Bionic chip under the hood. It has an 8MP f/2.4 rear camera and a 12MP ultrawide front camera with a 122-degree field of view. The front camera also comes with support for Centre Stage.

The budget iPad has a stereo speaker setup, dual microphones, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.2. It is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. The budget iPad comes with a USB Type-C to Lightning cable and a 20W charging adapter in the box. The budget iPad also supports Apple Pencil 1st-gen.