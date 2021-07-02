Apple iPad 2022 may launch with a 10.86-inch OLED display: Report

Apple iPad might soon feature OLED displays starting next year. According to a new report, the 2022 iPad might get an upgraded OLED over the LCD panels found on some of the recent iPad models. Apple might also introduce an LTPO 120Hz OLED display on two iPad models in 2023.

The Elec claims that Apple will launch a 10.86-inch iPad in 2022 with an OLED display. The report does not specify the moniker. However, a recent report claimed that the 2022 iPad Air could feature an OLED screen. It further states that this 10.9-inch iPad will use a rigid OLED and thin-film encapsulation (TFE) technology. Furthermore, the 2022 iPad will also come with low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) thin-film transistor (TFT) and red, green and blue emission layers. This is the same as the OLED structure Apple uses for its iPhones.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the claim.

Regarding the 2023 iPad models, the report states that Apple is working on two such OLED iPads with an 11-inch and a 12.9-inch display. Based on the screen sizes, it is likely that these two iPads are the Pro models. The 2023 models will get flexible OLEDs instead of rigid OLED panels. Apple is also likely to switch to low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) found on the Apple Watch Series 6 (Review).