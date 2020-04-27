Apple discontinues iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus 64GB models in India after iPhone SE 2020 launch

Apple has discontinued the sale of iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB models following the iPhone SE 2020 launch in India. The iPhone 8 Plus with 128GB storage, however, continues to be available for sale in the country.

Apple iPhone 8 with 64GB was retailing for Rs 39,900 in India before the lockdown was imposed. However, after launching the iPhone SE 2020, which packs fairly similar specifications and the latest Apple A13 Bionic processor for Rs 42,500, it makes total sense for Apple to discontinue the iPhone 8.

Even the bigger iPhone 8 Plus model with 64GB storage has been discontinued. The company continues to offer the Plus-sized 128GB model of the iPhone 8 for Rs 58,600.

Interested customers can buy the iPhone 8 from Apple authorised resellers and other brick-and-mortar stores until stocks last. However, we believe it makes more sense to go for the iPhone SE 2020 over the iPhone 8.