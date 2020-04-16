iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone XR specs comparison: Which entry-level iPhone should you buy?

Apple introduced a new iPhone, the iPhone SE, that sits at the bottom of its current lineup for 2020. The new iPhone is priced at Rs 42,500 in India, making it a viable option for someone who wants to get their hands on an iOS device. Another iPhone that is closest in terms of price and performance is the iPhone XR, which after the GST hike, starts at Rs 52,500.

Parameters iPhone SE (2020) iPhone XR Display 4.7-inch Retina HD True Tone display with a 720 x 1334 resolution 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display with an 828 x 1792 resolution. Processor Apple A13 Bionic with third-generation Neural Engine Apple A12 Bionic with second-generation Neural engine RAM — 3GB Storage 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB Rear Camera 12MP f/1.8 with True Tone flash 12MP f/1.8 with True Tone flash Front Camera 7MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera 7MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera Battery Not disclosed (Said to be same as iPhone 8) Not disclosed (said to offer 1.5 hours more than the iPhone 8 Plus) Biometrics Touch ID Face ID Wireless Charging Yes Yes Colour Options White, Black, and Red. Red, Yellow, White, Coral, Black, and Blue colours. Price Rs 42,500 for 64GB variant Rs 52,500 for 64GB variant.

Both the iPhone SE and the iPhone XR have a very different approach in terms of design. While the iPhone XR offers an almost full-screen experience with a notch on top, the iPhone SE aims to attract those who want a smaller screen but with no compromise in performance. So which iPhone among the two suits you the best? We help you decide.

Design and Display

The iPhone SE has the traditional iPhone design with thick bezels on top and bottom of the display, whereas the iPhone XR offers a more modern look with a notch on top of the edge-to-edge screen.

However, the biggest difference is in the display size. The iPhone SE offers a 4.7-inch LCD, whereas the iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD panel. Both the smartphones feature a glass back aiding support for wireless charging.

Camera

The iPhone SE and the iPhone XR feature the same 12MP f/1.8 single camera setup on the back. Both the smartphones feature support for Portrait mode, Auto HDR, and 4K 60fps support for video recording.

For selfies, both the smartphones get the same 7MP f/2.2 TrueDepth sensor with Portrait Mode support.

Performance and Storage

Apple iPhone SE features the same A13 Bionic chip found on the iPhone 11 series (iPhone 11 Pro Review). The iPhone XR features an A12 Bionic chip, which, although is a generation older, but is still among the fastest and best-in-class when it comes to performance and power efficiency.

Apple does not reveal the battery capacity on its devices. However, it claims that the iPhone SE offers the same amount of battery life as the iPhone 8, whereas the iPhone XR is known to be among the iPhones that offer the best battery life. They come with a 5W charging brick and also support Qi-enabled wireless charging.

Both smartphones feature up to 256GB internal memory.

Verdict

The specifications make it clear that the iPhone SE and iPhone XR offer excellent performance with their respective A-series chipset. Even the camera system on both iPhones is similar.

The notable differences come in the form of design and battery life. The iPhone XR offers a bigger 6.1-inch screen and also has significantly better battery life. The iPhone SE, on the other hand, features a compact 4.7-inch screen. Further, the iPhone XR features Face ID, whereas the iPhone SE comes with a Touch ID sensor on the Home Button.

The compact iPhone is also light in weight, weighing just 148 grams, compared to the iPhone XR which is 194 grams heavy.

If you intend to buy a smartphone with a small screen but are not willing to compromise on the performance bit, the iPhone SE is definitely among the top picks. The iPhone XR suits best for who want a bigger screen and a bigger battery.