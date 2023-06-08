Apple CEO Tim Cook says he uses ChatGPT, excited about it

(Image: AFP)

Apple's CEO Tim Cook has said he is excited about the potential of ChatGPT, an immensely popular chatbot, but also warned to remain cautious of the technology.

Appearing on a television show, Good Morning America, Cook said that he uses ChatGPT and admitted that it was something that Apple was looking at closely. He expressed excitement at the potential of the technology but also called for caution.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Apple has restricted access to ChatGPT in its offices and only a few employees can use OpenAI's chatbot.

Apple doesn't appear to be in a hurry to go all out on artificial intelligence (AI), the new frontier that several tech giants are in a race to conquer. At WWDC 2023, the company shared glimpses of what it doing with AI.

The Apple Vision Pro might be ridiculously expensive but it also has a very cool AI-based feature called Persona. When wearing the headset during a Facetime call, an AI algorithm generates a lifelike recreation using the headset's cameras. This "Persona" is what other users see when they talk to you during a Facetime call.

It is a smart way to solve the problem of what the user will see during a video call, if you are wearing a headset. Other ways Apple is using AI is to improve autocorrect, generate transcriptions for Live Voicemail, and give Photos the ability to identify your pets.

It is still a far cry from what other companies are doing with the technology. Google, Microsoft, Meta, OpenAI and others have gone all in on AI.