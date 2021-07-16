MARKET NEWS

Apple offers AirPods for free with Mac and iPad models in India; Here's how to avail

Students who wish to upgrade to the AirPods wireless charging case will have to pay an additional Rs 4,000 at the time of purchase.

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST

Apple is offering free AirPods with the Mac and iPad in India. The company is making the offer available for students under its annual Back to School offer. Students can avail the free AirPods on the purchase of eligible Mac and iPad models.

Apple states that the offer is applicable for students who purchase the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Pro. The offer is also valid on the purchase of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. 

Students who wish to upgrade to the AirPods wireless charging case will have to pay an additional Rs 4,000 at the time of purchase. Apple customers can also bundle the AirPods Pro with their Mac and iPad purchase by paying an additional Rs 10,000.

Other offers include 20 percent off on AppleCare and an education discount on Apple Pencil, Keyboard. Students can also get Apple Music at a discounted price of Rs 49, which also offers Apple TV+ for free.

This offer is available to current and newly accepted college/university students, parents buying for them, and teachers and staff at all levels and is available on the special education section of Apple Store Online.

The company recently unveiled its new M1 iPad Pro at the April 2021 Apple event. The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 99,900, while the 11-inch model is available for as low as Rs 71,900. The iPad Pro models are available in Silver and Space Grey colour options.
first published: Jul 16, 2021 04:57 pm

