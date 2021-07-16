Apple offers AirPods for free with Mac and iPad models in India; Here's how to avail

Apple is offering free AirPods with the Mac and iPad in India. The company is making the offer available for students under its annual Back to School offer. Students can avail the free AirPods on the purchase of eligible Mac and iPad models.

Apple states that the offer is applicable for students who purchase the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Pro. The offer is also valid on the purchase of the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Students who wish to upgrade to the AirPods wireless charging case will have to pay an additional Rs 4,000 at the time of purchase. Apple customers can also bundle the AirPods Pro with their Mac and iPad purchase by paying an additional Rs 10,000.

Other offers include 20 percent off on AppleCare and an education discount on Apple Pencil, Keyboard. Students can also get Apple Music at a discounted price of Rs 49, which also offers Apple TV+ for free.

This offer is available to current and newly accepted college/university students, parents buying for them, and teachers and staff at all levels and is available on the special education section of Apple Store Online.