Apple acquires AI Music, a company that creates soundtracks using AI

Apple has so far declined to comment on the matter.

Apple has purchased AI Music, a company that can create soundtracks by piecing together compositions from royalty-free music.

According to sources close to Bloomberg, the acquisition was completed in recent weeks and the start-up's site has been taken offline. AI Music specialises in creating dynamic soundtracks that can change depending on user interaction.

Also Read: iPhone SE 5G launch date rumoured; Apple event could introduce two new iPad models

These soundtracks are cobbled together based on user activity, for example - a gaming session could generate musical scores to match how well a player is doing in a game. Another example would be creating on the fly mixes for an intense workout.

On a cached version of its now defunct website, AI Music says that its "Infinite Music Engine" can adapt and create music for publishers, marketing, fitness pros and other professionals.

The tech is also capable of monitoring your heart rate to adjust the music's intensity. In the about section of its LinkedIn profile, AI Music says it wants to, "give consumers the power to choose the music they want, seamlessly edited to fit their needs, or create dynamic solutions that adapt to fit their audiences.”

Apple has so far declined to comment on the matter.

In a 2017 interview (via Gizmodo) AI Music's CEO Siavash Mahdavi told the publication Music Ally that the start-up wants to change the way songs are listened to.

Also Read: Apple sues Ukrainian movie director over the title of his film, Apple-Man

“We’re not generating music from scratch. That’s explicitly not what we’re doing. We’re looking at using AI to shift the way in which music is consumed,” said Mahdavi.

“It’s that idea of contextual AI. Maybe you listen to a song and in the morning it might be a little bit more of an acoustic version. Maybe that same song when you play it as you’re about to go to the gym, it’s a deep-house or drum’n’bass version. And in the evening it’s a bit more jazzy. The song can actually shift itself. The entire genre can change, or the key it’s played in.”