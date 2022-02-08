MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Apple acquires AI Music, a company that creates soundtracks using AI

    AI Music can create dynamic soundtracks using royalty free music

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
    Apple has so far declined to comment on the matter.

    Apple has so far declined to comment on the matter.

    Apple has purchased AI Music, a company that can create soundtracks by piecing together compositions from royalty-free music.

    According to sources close to Bloomberg, the acquisition was completed in recent weeks and the start-up's site has been taken offline. AI Music specialises in creating dynamic soundtracks that can change depending on user interaction.

    Also Read: iPhone SE 5G launch date rumoured; Apple event could introduce two new iPad models

    These soundtracks are cobbled together based on user activity, for example - a gaming session could generate musical scores to match how well a player is doing in a game. Another example would be creating on the fly mixes for an intense workout.

    On a cached version of its now defunct website, AI Music says that its "Infinite Music Engine" can adapt and create music for publishers, marketing, fitness pros and other professionals.

    Close

    Related stories

    The tech is also capable of monitoring your heart rate to adjust the music's intensity. In the about section of its LinkedIn profile, AI Music says it wants to, "give consumers the power to choose the music they want, seamlessly edited to fit their needs, or create dynamic solutions that adapt to fit their audiences.”

    Apple has so far declined to comment on the matter.

    In a 2017 interview (via Gizmodo) AI Music's CEO Siavash Mahdavi told the publication Music Ally that the start-up wants to change the way songs are listened to.

    Also Read: Apple sues Ukrainian movie director over the title of his film, Apple-Man

    “We’re not generating music from scratch. That’s explicitly not what we’re doing. We’re looking at using AI to shift the way in which music is consumed,” said Mahdavi.

    “It’s that idea of contextual AI. Maybe you listen to a song and in the morning it might be a little bit more of an acoustic version. Maybe that same song when you play it as you’re about to go to the gym, it’s a deep-house or drum’n’bass version. And in the evening it’s a bit more jazzy. The song can actually shift itself. The entire genre can change, or the key it’s played in.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #AI Music #Apple #Artificial Intellegence #LinkedIn
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 11:49 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.