    Apple sues Ukrainian movie director over the title of his film, Apple-Man

    Director Vasyl Moskalenko crowdfunded the film with a Kickstarter back in 2020

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Kickstrater/Vasyl Moskalenko)

    Ukrainian film director Vasyl Moskaleno is being sued by Apple over the title of his superhero satire comedy, Apple-man.

    The film does not involve the Cupertino giant, nor does it talk about its products. It's a superhero movie where the main character manages to get his DNA blended with fruit, allowing him to levitate apples.

    Moskalenko crowdfunded the film with a Kickstarter back in 2020, that managed to raise about $115,000. The film is intended as a satire of the genre, with Apple-Man's nemesis being called Doctor Burgerman.

    Interestingly, the film has already got permission from the US Patent and Trademark office but that hasn't stopped Apple. The Cupertino giant has filed a notice of opposition on the permission, and has filed a lawsuit against Moskalenko.

    Apple said that it has started legal proceedings to protect its name, and has concerns that people would think Apple-Man is endorsed or approved by Apple.

    In response, Moskalenko has put out a video on YouTube, where he argues that the film makes no mentions of Apple or any of its products or services. He also argues that if the lawsuit were to go forward, he would have to use most of the Kickstarter funds for litigation. There are also no guarantees that Apple might allow him to release the film at all.

    “My movie is about apples, the fruits,” Moskalenko was quoted as saying (via Cult of Mac). “I’ll have to spend almost all my Kickstarter money on litigation…. If my registration would be denied, there are no guarantees that Apple wouldn’t demand to delete my film after its release.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Kickstarter #lawsuit #Mac #YouTube
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 12:46 pm
