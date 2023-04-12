Amazon's Mega Electronics Days sale offers tons of great deals on laptops, headphones and more. Details here

(Image: Amazon)

Amazon has announced the "Mega Electronic Days" sale that will offer lots of great devices from popular brands like Apple and Samsung, at discounted prices.

The sale has already begun and will last till April 13, 2023. During the sale, Amazon will discount a host of electronic devices like laptops, wearables, headphones, tablets, PC accessories, cameras, and a lot more.

Also Read | Amazon launches new startup accelerator for generative AI

Some of the notable highlights on laptops from the sale include the Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptops which are available for Rs 49,990, HP Victus Gaming Ryzen 5 which is discounted to Rs 52,900, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 which is priced at Rs 33,639, and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 which is on sale for Rs 85,990.

Among the smartwatches, Apple's Watch SE is available for Rs 35,900, and the Fire-Boltt Gladiator smartwatch which is on sale for Rs 2,499. Coming to headphones, you have Boat's Airdopes 141 on sale for Rs 1,099, and Boult Audio Z20, discounted at Rs 1,399.

Logitech's awesome MX Master 3S mouse is available for Rs 9,995. Then there is the GoPro HERO11 Action camera for Rs 49,990. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is priced at Rs 56,999, and JBL's Bar 5.1 Soundbar is discounted to Rs 54,999.

Also Read | Amazon's $1.7B iRobot purchase faces UK antitrust scrutiny

If you are looking for a monitor, then the Zebronics ZEB-AC32FHD is a decent choice with a 75Hz refresh rate and can be bought for Rs 12,799. HP's Smart Tank 589 Printer is available for Rs 14,099.

Besides these, there are tons of great deals on electronics that you should check out.