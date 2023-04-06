English
    Amazon launches new startup accelerator for generative AI

    The ten week program will give the startup credits for Amazon Web Services and access to mentors.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 06, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST
    (Representational Photo)

    Amazon has announced a new startup accelerator for companies in the field of generative AI.

    Generative AI like ChatGPT or Microsoft's Bing AI, Midjourney and Google's Bard have dominated the headlines with their unique capabilities. These are AI chatbots capable of generating various responses to text prompts, from generating images to writing poems or passing exams.

    Amazon's 10-week programme will give the most promising generative AI startups access to mentors, and other experts in the field while providing them credits for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

    To enrol in the programme, your startup needs to have a basic product as a proof of concept, that has seen some interest from customers. The process for sign-ups will start on April 17, worldwide.

    Amazon says that the startups, "already building on AWS will receive the most benefit from the accelerator’s dedicated AWS Solutions Architect team, who will support every step of their product development."

