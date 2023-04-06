English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Amazon's $1.7B iRobot purchase faces UK antitrust scrutiny

    Amazon said it's working cooperatively with the relevant regulators in their review of the merger.

    Associated Press
    April 06, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST
    The acquisition is already facing a review in the U.S. by the Federal Trade Commission amid worries about Amazon's growing market power.

    The acquisition is already facing a review in the U.S. by the Federal Trade Commission amid worries about Amazon's growing market power.

    British antitrust regulators have started investigating Amazon's purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot, adding further scrutiny to the $1.7 billion deal.

    The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it's considering whether the deal will result in a substantial lessening of competition within the United Kingdom.

    In an initial step, the U.K. watchdog invited comments on the deal from any interested party. The acquisition is already facing a review in the U.S. by the Federal Trade Commission amid worries about Amazon's growing market power. Consumer groups had voiced concerns after the deal was announced last year that it would further the e-commerce giant's dominance in the smart home market.

    Amazon said it's working cooperatively with the relevant regulators in their review of the merger. Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot, which makes the popular Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners, said it "continues to work cooperatively with both the U.S. FTC and other regulatory agencies in their review of the Amazon-iRobot merger."

    Associated Press
    Tags: #Amazon #iRobot purchase #UK antitrust scrutiny
    first published: Apr 6, 2023 05:01 pm