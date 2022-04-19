English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Amazon's job listings hint at new AR device

    The company is looking for people to work on a 'new-to-world smart-home product'

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

    (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

    New listings posted on Amazon Jobs hint that the multinational technology company is working on a device that will be a "new-to-world smart-home product”.

    Online publication Protocol spotted the job listings one of which was looking for potential hires for a project related to "XR/AR devices". This would include developing code for "early prototypes through mass production".

    Also Read: Amazon to undergo racial audit, led by Former AG Lynch

    Amazon may also be looking to hire a UX designer that will work on "the core system interface along with end-user applications spanning from multi-modal interfaces to 3D AR entertainment experiences".

    Extended reality, or XR, refers to human-machine interactions that merge the real world and the virtual. This includes augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR).

    Close

    Related stories

    Many large conglomerates have already dipped their toes in virtual worlds. The prime example would be Meta, which has gone all out on metaverse in an effort to build a seamless, virtual world. Facebook, as it was previously known, also owns Oculus which makes VR consumer headsets.

    Also Read: Future Retail rejects Amazon's opposition over shareholders' meeting on sale of assets

    It also has a partnership with Ray-Ban for the Smart Stories line of smart glasses. The eyewear has dual-integrated 5-megapixel cameras that let you take images and shoot ten-second videos.

    Apple has also teased its metaverse plans and is rumoured to be working on a mixed reality headset. Snapchat announced its smart glasses in May, Microsoft already has a portfolio of HoloLens devices, including the HoloLens 2 smart glasses, and Google is working on an AR headset, codenamed "Project Iris".



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amazon #Apple #AR #Facebook #Google #Meta #Microsoft #MR #Snapchat #VR #XR
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 03:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.