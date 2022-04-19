Amazon's job listings hint at new AR device

(Image Courtesy: Reuters)

New listings posted on Amazon Jobs hint that the multinational technology company is working on a device that will be a "new-to-world smart-home product”.

Online publication Protocol spotted the job listings one of which was looking for potential hires for a project related to "XR/AR devices". This would include developing code for "early prototypes through mass production".

Amazon may also be looking to hire a UX designer that will work on "the core system interface along with end-user applications spanning from multi-modal interfaces to 3D AR entertainment experiences".

Extended reality, or XR, refers to human-machine interactions that merge the real world and the virtual. This includes augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR).

Many large conglomerates have already dipped their toes in virtual worlds. The prime example would be Meta, which has gone all out on metaverse in an effort to build a seamless, virtual world. Facebook, as it was previously known, also owns Oculus which makes VR consumer headsets.

It also has a partnership with Ray-Ban for the Smart Stories line of smart glasses. The eyewear has dual-integrated 5-megapixel cameras that let you take images and shoot ten-second videos.





