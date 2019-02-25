App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MWC 2019: Microsoft unveils mixed reality smartglasses HoloLens 2

Microsoft has incorporated a lot of improvements in the HoloLens 2 such as better display, improved gesture controls and a

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Microsoft has unveiled the second generation of its mixed reality headset — HoloLens 2 on Sunday at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2019. The company had teased the launch of the HoloLens 2 a couple of weeks ago through a video on YouTube.

Microsoft stated that the HoloLens 2 brings a lot of improvements over its predecessor. The company has made changes in the design of the headset making it more comfortable to wear.

HoloLens 2 has a better display and improved gesture controls for better controls. Microsoft claims to have doubled the field of view on the second generation mixed-reality headset compared to its predecessor. HoloLens 2 maintains a holographic density of 47 pixels per degree of sight and offers 52 degrees field of view.

The display comes integrated with Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) display technology which is equivalent to 2K displays, according to Microsoft. 

The headset is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 850 Compute Platform and a custom Holographic Processing Unit built inside a carbon fibre chassis.

The headset features a 5-channel microphone array for audio input and a built-in spatial audio hardware for output. It comes with a USB Type-C port and 8MP camera for video conferencing.

The headset is also equipped with an iris scanner which automatically activates for authentication when the user wears it. It has a dial-in fit design and a flip-visor that offers a better fit.

For thermal management, HoloLens 2 has advanced vapour chamber technology. It also has an advanced Time of Flight sensor that works with the built-in AI and spatial awareness algorithm. Apart from manipulating holograms with the help of aerial gestures, HoloLens 2 also assists in controlling the holograms through eye tracking and voice commands.

Microsoft has announced a new software called Microsoft Dynamics 365 Guidelines designed for first-line workers. The software would offer step-by-step instructions to these workers in real time for different work scenarios.

The company also announced the launch of Azure Kinect Developer Kit (AKDK). AKDK is an AI-backed solution for enterprise customers which is integrated with Microsoft Azure Cloud Services. It consists of a Time of Flight sensor, a 12MP camera sensor along with a 1MP depth sensor.

The HoloLens 2 is available for $3,500 in USA, China, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, Japan. The AKDK is available on pre-order and will go on sale soon in the US and China for $399.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 06:29 pm

tags #gadgets #HoloLens 2 #Microsoft #Mobile World Conference #MWC 2019 #Technology #trends

