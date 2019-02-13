Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 02:14 PM IST

MWC 2019: Microsoft to roll out HoloLens 2 on February 24

Though not much is known about HoloLens’s specifications, the video reveals the second generation WMR headset, codenamed 'Sydney', would be built out of carbon fibre.

Pranav Hegde
Representative Image
Microsoft has teased the launch of HoloLens 2 through a video. The Windows Mixed Reality (WMR) headset is set to be launched on February 24 during the Mobile World Conference (MWC).

Alex Kipman, Microsoft’s Technical Fellow for AI Perception and Mixed Reality in the Cloud uploaded the teaser video on YouTube and later on Twitter revealing the date for the device that looks like a processor and some carbon fibre material.

Kipman uploaded the video tweeting, “2.24.19 #MWC19 - are you excited? I know I am..”.

The company has been working on HoloLens 2 for years, considering the first-generation HoloLens was launched for developers in March 2016. The company had stated back in July 2017 that the next generation HoloLens would have AI capabilities.

As of now, not much is known about the next HoloLens’s specifications, but looking at the video, it seems like the second generation WMR headset, codenamed 'Sydney', would be built out of carbon fibre.

When Microsoft announced about the AI capabilities in HoloLens 2, it stated that the chip would enhance the speed of mobile processing as there would not be a need to upload data to the cloud. To achieve this, Microsoft would be using the latest generation Kinect sensor in the headset. The headset is also rumoured to be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 based on mobile compute platform.

HoloLens 2 is also said to be cheaper and smaller compared to its predecessor which would help Microsoft push Augmented Reality forward. The first generation HoloLens cost the developers a whopping $3,000.

The press event is scheduled to be held on February 24 and will be attended by CEO Satya Nadella, and Chief Vice President Julia White along with Kipman.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 02:14 pm

tags #HoloLens 2 #Microsoft #Technology #trends

