Alienware 18 inch gaming laptop launch teased ahead of CES 2023

Alienware recently teased the launch of a new gaming laptop. However, unlike traditional gaming laptops, Alienware’s new machine is expected to make its debut at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, which will take place between January 5 and January 8.



The signs are all around you, something big is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/EyU8BvdYIF

— ALIENWARE (@Alienware) December 5, 2022

The company recently took to Twitter to confirm the launch of the Alienware 18. And with the new Alienware 18, the company plans to go big, 18 inches big to be precise. While the company hasn’t confirmed the launch, it will be “coming soon”, which suggests a CES 2023 launch.

Alienware’s Area-51m is currently the company’s most powerful gaming laptop and boasts a chunky 17-icnh form factor. The Area-51m was designed to offer desktop-grade performance in the laptop form factor. We can expect Alienware’s new 18-inch gaming laptop to feature a similar blueprint.

While the OEM is yet to provide information about the laptop’s specifications, it will likely use 13th Gen Intel processing hardware. However, there is no information about the GPU being used on the machine, whether it use the current Nvidia RTX 30-series mobile GPUs or the possibly the rumoured Nvidia RTX 40-series mobile graphics.