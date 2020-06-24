App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Acer Swift 5 (2020), ConceptD 3, ConceptD 3 Ezel launched: Everything you need to know

Acer also added new models to its Chromebook and Enduro lineups.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Acer unveiled several new consumer and professional notebooks alongside its gaming lineup at the company's Next@Acer event. The new Swift 5 (2020) is Acer's latest entrant to its consumer laptop lineup, while the ConceptD 3 and ConceptD 3 Ezel notebooks for creators.

Acer Swift 5 (2020)

The Intel Swift 5 will arrive with 11th Gen Intel Core processors with powerful integrated graphics based on Intel's new Xe architecture and optional Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics cards. The notebook is equipped with 16GB of LPDDRAX RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD. The Acer Swift 5 (2020) features 14-inch FHD (1080p) IPS LCD panel that supports multi-finger gestures. The screen has 300 nits of brightness and 72 percent of NTSC colour gamut.

The new Swift 5 features an all-metal chassis, made from magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminium materials, while the screen is protected by Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass. The notebook packs a 56Wh battery and is rated to deliver up to a day of battery life, with Acer promising four hours of usage with a 30-minute charge. The notebook is 14.95mm thick and weighs less than a kilogram. The new Acer Swift 5 starts from USD 999.99 (Roughly Rs 75,700).

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel and ConceptD 3

Acer's new ConceptD lineup brings top-of-the-line specs for content creators. The ConceptD 3 arrives in 14-inch and 15.6-inch display options with Full HD resolution and are Pantone calibrated. The notebook features 10th Gen Intel processing hardware paired with an Nvidia GTX 1650Ti GPU. The laptop is rated to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, you can also get the ConceptD 3 Pro notebook in the same configuration with an Nvidia Quadro T1000 GPU.

ConnceptD-3-Ezel

The ConceptD 3 Ezel is a convertible notebook that bears several similarities to the ConceptD 3. The Ezel also comes in similar 14-inch and 15.6-inch Pantone-validated display options with the differences being support 100 percent of the sRGB colour gamut and touch inputs. The ConceptD 3 Ezel can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-10750H paired with the GTX 1650 GPU. Again, the Ezel Pro model can be equipped with an Nvidia Quadro T1000 GPU. ConceptD 3 Ezel notebook comes with an Active Stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The Ezel is rated to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge and weighs 1.68 kg.

The Acer ConceptD 3 starts from USD 999.99 (Roughly Rs 75,700), while the ConceptD 3 Ezel is priced from USD 1499.99 (Roughly Rs 1,13,500).

Acer also announced the Chromebook Spin 713, a premium convertible Chromebook with a 2K display. The Chromebook Spin 713 co-engineered and verified as part of Intel's Project Athena. Lastly, the company added a couple of tablets and laptops to its rugged Enduro lineup.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #Acer #laptops

