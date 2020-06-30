App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 08:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

59 Chinese Apps Banned | Here are the five most unpopular Chinese apps that got the axe

The government has banned these apps invoking its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and the provisions of the Information Technology Rules 2009.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Government recently banned 59 Chinese apps in the country amid border tensions between India and China. While apps like TikTok, SHAREit, CamScanner, Helo, UC Browser, and others are among the most popular apps that have been banned; the list also consists of several apps which are not quite popular like the QQ apps, SelfieCity, VMate, CM Browser, and Photo Wonder.

Also Read: India bans 59 Chinese apps: How does the ban impact pre-installed apps?

Here's what these apps did?

CM Browser

CleanMobile Browser or CM Browser is a web browser developed by Cheetah Mobile. It is based on Chromium and supports both the WebKit and Trident browser engines. CM Browser is a free, lightweight mobile web browser that comes with a fast browsing experience and a whole host of features.

Selfie City

Selfie City is a camera app that adds tons of high-quality new camera functions to snap stylish photos. The app includes features like Polaroid Camera, Film Reel Camera, Realistic Retouching, and other unique filtres.

Photo Wonder

Photo Wonder lets you arrange photos into frames or get creative with freeform collages, filters, frames and decorations. The app can be used to easily create collages with over 150 variations. Photo Wonder has a 4.6 rating on the Google Play Store.

VMate

VMate is a video platform with thousands of videos. The app lets you edit videos with a variety of different effects. Users can also watch and download videos on VMate.

QQ suite of apps

QQ is an instant messaging software service and web portal developed by the Chinese tech giant Tencent. The Indian Government has banned the entire suite of QQ apps in India, including QQ Mail, QQ Player, QQ Music, QQ Newsfeed, QQ Launcher, QQ Security Center, and QQ International.

Also Read: 59 Chinese apps banned: Homegrown startups like Mitron and Chingari to benefit from TikTok ban

Why has the clock run out on TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps in India?
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 08:02 pm

tags #Boycott China #TikTok

