    Govt gives 2-year extension to power companies to comply with SO2 emission norms

    The decision comes over three months after the power ministry had written to the environment ministry, seeking a two-year delay for the mandatory compliance of the emission norms.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 06, 2022 / 07:47 PM IST
    Representative image

    The deadline to comply with sulphur dioxide (SO2) emission norms for power companies has been extended by two more years, as per a government notification issued on September 6.

    For utilities operating within 10 km radius of National Capital Region or in cities having a million-plus population, the deadline has been pushed to "31st December, 2024", the Ministry of Environment stated.

    Power units being operated within 10 km radius of areas marked as "critically polluted" will have to comply with SO2 emission norms by 31st December, 2025, it added.

    The utilities that do not fall in any of the above-mentioned categories will have to comply with the emission norms by 31st December, 2026, the notification further said.

    Also Read | India one of the largest emitter of sulphur dioxide: Report

    Indian cities have some of the world's most polluted air. Thermal utilities, which produce 75 percent of the country's power, account for some 80 percent of industrial emissions of sulphur- and nitrous-oxides, which cause lung diseases, acid rain and smog.

    In May, the power ministry had written to the environment ministry, seeking a two-year extension for utilities to install emission-cutting equipment.

    In the letter, which was seen by Reuters, the power ministry had cited higher costs, lack of funds, COVID-19-related delays and geopolitical tension with neighbouring China as the reasons behind its appeal for another extension.

    "The entire process of planning, tendering and implementing FGD has been badly effected," the power ministry had said, referring to flue gas desulphurization (FGD) units that cut emissions of sulphur dioxide.

    India had initially set a 2017 deadline for thermal power plants to install FGD units. That was later changed to varying deadlines for different regions, ending in 2022.

    With Reuter inputs
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #emission norms #environment #Environment Ministry #Power Ministry #power sector #power utilities
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 07:47 pm
