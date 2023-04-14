Delhi power subsidy to continue, LG gives nod amid face-off with AAP govt: Report

The subsidised electricity is given to nearly 46 lakh families in the national capital (Representative image)

The scheme to provide subsidised electricity to residents in Delhi will continue, as Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena gave his nod for an extension on April 14, a report said.

Saxena, according to the NDTV report, cleared the file for power subsidy's extension shortly after Delhi Power Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi accused him of stalling the move.

An official confirmation was awaited by the time the preliminary reports emerged.

Atishi, while addressing the press earlier in the day, said that the Delhi Cabinet had approved the extension of power subsidy for the year 2023-24 but the file was still pending in the LG office.

"Till the file is approved we can't give subsidy. I even sought time from the LG office to discuss the matter but it's been more than 24 hours and I have not been given time. The file has also not come back yet," the minister alleged.

Atishi said that the file was sent a few days back and a response is still awaited.

"The budget for this subsidy has been passed by the Vidhan Sabha. The government has money for subsidy but we cannot spend it," she said.

The AAP government in Delhi provides free electricity to consumers with 200 units of monthly consumption. Those having 201 to 400 units of consumption per month get a 50 percent subsidy capped at Rs 850.

Last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a power subsidy would be provided to only those consumers who apply for it. According to official figures, over 48 lakh among more than 58 lakh domestic consumers have applied for power subsidy.

The AAP has government allocated Rs 3,250 crore for power subsidy in its budget for 2023-24.

