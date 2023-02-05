Yogi Adityanath: Lord Ram to take seat inside Ram Mandir as per fixed timeline

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File image)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on February 5 said Ram temple’s construction is already underway and Lord Ram will take a seat in the temple's sanctum sanctorum as per the fixed timeline.

“Lord Ram is going to take a seat after ages inside the temple. It will be a day of joy for India and the world. From January 1, 2024 devotees can pay obeisance,” said Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

On asked about the controversy over Ramcharitmanas, chief minister Yogi said whenever the Uttar Pradesh government brings a mega development project, people who believe in the division, not development, start making statements.

He said that such people want to divert attention from events like Global Investors Summit and G-20 Summit.

“Such events are opportunities for us to highlight our achievements. And people who are making statements (over Ramcharitmanas) want to derail our development agenda,” said Yogi Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said his government has also taken action against the people who burnt the pages of Ramcharitmanas.

“Ramcharitmanas is a sacred book, which unites society. People of Uttar Pradesh people have faced division and now they won’t let such attempts have success,” Adityanath added.

Recently, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya spearheaded a campaign against a few lines found in the Ramcharitmanas. He said that the lines in the religious text refer to Dalits and women in a derogatory manner.

On the much-talked-about Kashi and Mathura, Yogi Adityanath said Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been constructed and it has become a major attraction for people across the globe.

In Mathura, the development of all religious sites is being carried at a pace. The government is working on all religious sites, he added.

As regards the controversy over Bollywood’s Pathaan movie and ‘boycott culture’, Yogi Adityanath said his government respects actors.

“Uttar Pradesh government has made a film policy because of which many movies are shot in the state. But the film director has to make sure that scenes that can trigger controversy should not be added,” said Yogi

On the prohibition of unlawful religious conversion, Yogi said every individual has the right to choose their way, but it should not be done forcibly.

Speaking on his relationship with Muslims, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “To connect with people, government’s schemes and policies matter. Uttar Pradesh’s law and order situation has improved, not only Hindus, even Muslims are celebrating their festivals peacefully. If a Hindu woman is feeling safe and secure, it applies to a Muslim woman also.”