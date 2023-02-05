English
    Yogi Adityanath: Lord Ram to take seat inside Ram Mandir as per fixed timeline

    In an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath talked about a series of issues ranging from law and order in the state to controversy over films.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File image)

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on February 5 said Ram temple’s construction is already underway and Lord Ram will take a seat in the temple's sanctum sanctorum as per the fixed timeline.

    “Lord Ram is going to take a seat after ages inside the temple. It will be a day of joy for India and the world. From January 1, 2024 devotees can pay obeisance,” said Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

    On asked about the controversy over Ramcharitmanas, chief minister Yogi said whenever the Uttar Pradesh government brings a mega development project, people who believe in the division, not development, start making statements.

    He said that such people want to divert attention from events like Global Investors Summit and G-20 Summit.