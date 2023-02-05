English
    Yogi Adityanath says global investor summit will bring in investment more than UP's GDP

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit, which will be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the global investor summit, which the state will host from February 10-12, will bring in investments that will top Uttar Pradesh’s GDP.

    In an interview to Network 18 on February 5, the chief minister said Uttar Pradesh was targeting investments worth Rs 15 lakh crore to Rs 17 lakh crore for the Global Investors Summit 2023.

    “UP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the past six years has doubled its development. GDP and per capita income, too, have doubled,” he said.

    “We undertook robust reforms in various sectors and also identified 25 sectors where investments can be brought in.”