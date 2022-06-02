Will work for nation's service under PM Modi's leadership, Hardik Patel says before joining BJP today

Former Congress leader Hardik Patel all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a function in Gandhinagar today.



राष्ट्रहित, प्रदेशहित, जनहित एवं समाज हित की भावनाओं के साथ आज से नए अध्याय का प्रारंभ करने जा रहा हूँ। भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र भाई मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में चल रहे राष्ट्र सेवा के भगीरथ कार्य में छोटा सा सिपाही बनकर काम करूँगा।

Patel’s move to the BJP comes months ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat. Patel, expected to contest the elections on a BJP ticket, had quit the Congress party on May 18.

"I am going to start a new chapter from today with the feelings of national interest, state interest and public interest. I will work as a soldier in service to the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Patel said in a tweet in Hindi on Wednesday morning.

The 28-year-old Patidar leader is scheduled to visit temples and reach the BJP office in Gandhinagar with a procession where he will be inducted in the BJP at an event in presence of Gujarat unit president CR Patil.

After performing Puja at his residence, Patel will reach SGVP Gurukul by 10 am, where he will participate in prayers. At 11 am, Patel will reach BJP's Gujarat's office Kamalam in Gandhinagar with huge procession and join the BJP, sources said.

Patel’s exit is a big loss for the Congress in poll year, especially after setbacks in recent assembly elections in five states. Gujarat goes to the polls later this year.

Patel rose to prominence in 2015 when he spearheaded an agitation for quotas in jobs and education for his Patidar caste. He is considered the face of the Patidar community, a staunch supporter of the BJP.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, he was said to have played a key role in helping the Congress win 77 seats and restrict the BJP to 99 in the 182-member house. Since then, however, the Congress has lost 14 lawmakers to the BJP due to defections and defeats in by polls. The Congress now has 63 legislators in the Gujarat Assembly.