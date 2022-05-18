Gujarat leader Hardik Patel resigns: Congress's loss is BJP's gain in poll year?

Disgruntled Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel quit the party on May 18 and the speculation is that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of state elections later this year. Patel, who had joined the Congress a little over three years ago, was the working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

The 28-year-old Patidar leader’s resignation was expected, as he had been publicly criticising the central and state leadership of the Congress for over a month now, saying he was not being allowed to work.

Patel, who rose to prominence in 2015 when he spearheaded a powerful agitation for quotas in jobs and education for his Patidar caste, had maintained that he would not quit the Congress until he tweeted his resignation letter on May 18.

Mobiles phones and chicken sandwich

In the one-page letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Patel said it had become difficult to stay on in the party when its top leadership lacked the seriousness to fight for issues concerning the people.

Top Congress leaders, he wrote, “were distracted by their mobile phones” and the Gujarat Congress was more involved in catering to visiting leaders.

“Senior leaders in Gujarat are more interested in ensuring that visiting leaders get their chicken sandwiches than engage with people during yatras,” Patel said in the resignation letter.

At the same time, he praised the BJP-led Union government, accusing the Congress of only playing a hindering role.

“Be it building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, implementation of GST (goods and services tax)—India wanted solutions for these subjects for a long time and Congress only played the role of a roadblock and was always only obstructive," the letter said.

"When it came to issues related to India, Gujarat and my Patidar community—the Congress’s only stand was to oppose whatever government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji did. Congress today has been rejected in almost every state of India because the party and its leadership have not been able to present a basic roadmap to the people,” Hardik said in the letter.

Big loss in poll year

Patel’s exit is a big loss for the Congress, especially after setbacks in recent assembly elections in five states. Gujarat goes to the polls later this year.

The resignation also comes a day after the Congress’s three-day brainstorming session "Chintan Shivir" in Udaipur that he reportedly skipped.

In the session held on May 13-15, the party top brass assembled in the Rajasthan town to deliberate on strategies for the party’s revival ahead of the next round of assembly elections and the 2024 general polls.

Patel is considered the face of the Patidar community, which has been a staunch supporter of the BJP. He met the community’s influential leader Naresh Patel in Gujarat’s Saurashtra on May 15 and requested him to take a call regarding joining politics at the earliest.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Patel was said to have played a key role in helping the Congress win 77 seats and restrict the BJP to 99 in the 182-member house. Since then, however, the Congress has lost 14 lawmakers to the BJP due defections and defeat in by polls. The Congress currently has 63 legislators in the assembly.

In March 2019, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, Patel joined the Congress and was immediately made its working president for Gujarat. The move was expected to help the Congress build its appeal among the state’s youth and the Patidars.

“When you get newly-emerged revolutionaries to the party and raise their status overnight, this is what is bound to happen. He (Patel) got more than what he deserved in the party and when he saw the party was not doing well, he left. Amid all this, it is the old-timers who can just wait and watch,” said a Congress leader.

The Congress accused Patel of singing the BJP’s tune and said that his resignation letter was “dictated by the BJP”. Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil also reminded Patel of his criticism of the BJP in the past.

“His tweets and his quotes were always against the BJP. Our leaders who have gone to the BJP have told us that they were given a script to write. Hardik’s words are BJP’s words and there is no truth in them,” Gohil said.

Sources said Patel wanted to lead the Congress in Gujarat but the party chose Jagdish Thakor, a party veteran, as the state president in December 2021. Patel’s demand that the Congress project him as its chief ministerial face for the upcoming Gujarat election was also turned down, they said.

Patel was last seen with Congress leaders on May 10 when former party president Rahul Gandhi during a tribal convention in Dahod praised Jignesh Mevani, another young leader and prominent Dalit activist, and reportedly ignored Patel which, many said, upset him even more.

A Congress leader who did not want to be named said that Congress has found an alternative in Mevani, who won the 2017 election as an independent candidate from Vadgam. Mevani, who shot to fame following his agitation over atrocities against Dalits in Una in 2016, has already said he will contest the next state polls on a Congress ticket.

Next stop : BJP?

Though Patel has not indicated his next move, his resignation letter indicates he might join the BJP. Some reports have suggested he might even join the Aam Aadmi Party, which needs a popular face in Gujarat.

The Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government in the state has already moved to have cases registered against Patel in 2015 during the Patidar quota agitation dismissed. On May 9, the Ahmedabad court allowed the state government to withdraw criminal cases against Patel. He has also got a reprieve in the sedition case filed against him in 2015 as the Supreme Court has stayed proceedings in all sedition cases.





