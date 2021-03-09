English
Ravi Shankar Prasad demands inquiry into the impact of sustained political campaign after Batla House encounter

Addressing a press conference a day after the court verdict, Prasad asked why the Congress, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee Didi and all those who questioned the Batla House encounter have turned silent.

IANS
March 09, 2021 / 03:46 PM IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday demanded a proper inquiry into the impact of sustained political campaign following the Batla House encounter on the morale of Delhi Police fighting terror threats.

A day after a Delhi court convicted an Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative Arij Khan in Batla House encouter, Prasad said, "The BJP demands today that a proper inquiry be made to find out what was the impact on morale of Delhi Police in its fight against terrorism because of this sustained political campaign by vested political interest purely for vote bank politics."

"The Batla House encounter was made a national issue by Congress, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party, BSP, and other political parties. What does it mean? Will the fight for terrorism be weakened in this way for votes," Prasad said.

"Today when a terrorist has been convicted based on more than 100 testimonies, scientific and medical evidence by the judicial process of the country will all these parties apologize in front of the people of the country," he said.

Prasad asked will Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee apologize for misleading the entire nation over the Batla House encounter.
TAGS: #Batla House #BJP #Ravi Shankar Prasad
first published: Mar 9, 2021 03:45 pm

