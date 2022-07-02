Udaipur murder: Curfew relaxed for 4 hours

The government order stated that night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement. (Image credit: ANI)

The district administration here has relaxed the curfew, imposed in seven police station limits in the aftermath of a tailor’s murder by radical elements recently, for four hours from 12 pm, an official said.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on June 28 allegedly by two men for extending support on social media to a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

It was imposed in Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina police station areas on June 28 night.

The decision was taken after reviewing the situation.

With peaceful conduct of the Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday, in which thousands of people took part, the administration has decided to give a relaxation today, official sources said.