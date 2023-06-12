Succession: Meet Alexander Soros, the new chairman of Open Society Foundation

Alexander Soros with father George Soros

Alexander Soros, son of billionaire investor George Soros, is all set to run Open Society Foundation. The 92-year-old billionaire investor had previously claimed he did not wish to hand over his Open Society Foundations (OSF) to any of his five children but has recently changed his mind. Addressing the hand over to Alexander, Soros said, “He’s earned it”.

Alexander's plans

The 37 year old founder of Bend the Arc Jewish Action stated that he was “more political” than his father. He also revealed his plans to continue to donate family money to left-leaning US political candidates, a report by the Wall Street Journal said.

“We are going to double down on defending voting rights and personal freedom at home and supporting the cause of democracy abroad,”Alexander said.

Education and Parentage

Alexander has four siblings Andrea, Gregory, Robert, and Jonathan, and was raised in Katonah, New York. He is George's son from his second marriage with Susan Weber.

Alexander is an alumnus of King Low Heywood Thomas in Stamford, Connecticut. Soros graduated from New York University in 2009. He also holds a PhD in history from the University of California, Berkeley.

Philanthropy Career

The new OSF Chair's contribution to the Jewish Funds for Justice established him as a philanthropist. Later, he went on to donate a sum of $200,000 to the Jewish Council for Education and Research.

He is also known for establishing the ‘Alexander Soros Foundation’ in 2012, aimed at promoting social justice and human rights.

Alexander has held the position of the deputy chair of OSF since 2017, according to the World Economic Forum website.

He has also contributed to publications such as the New York Times, Reuters, The Guardian, the New York Daily News, and Politico.