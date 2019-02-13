Say cheese: Mamata Banerjee posters mushroom in Delhi, ask her to smile

Ahead of the Opposition unity rally in Delhi, the national capital saw posters with caricatures of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clad in her trademark white saree with blue border, complete with satirical messages, come up.



Posters put up across Delhi. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the national capital today to join the opposition protest here today. pic.twitter.com/s9L6IcfW20

— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019

Didi landed in Delhi on Tuesday to participate in the mega rally, hosted by Arvind Kejriwal; a similar one was held in Kolkata last month.

“Smile Didi, you are in a democracy”, read one of the hoardings put up; “Welcome to Delhi, where democracy is alive and kicking” read another, showing Mamata march in anger, wielding the picture of a Muslim man. The posters have been put up by an organisation called Youth for Democracy, which is clearly poking fun at Didi over the recent political developments taking shape in Bengal.

The hoardings were put up along central Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Road, Banga Bhawan, and area around Windsor Palace Circle to welcome the maverick Chief Minister to Mahagathbandhan2.0.

Mamata Banerjee is slated to join Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

Notably, one hoarding that read "Didi, no one is going to prevent you from addressing people" is probably a jibe at the CM for not allowing senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party to hold election rallies in Bengal. The ruling saffron party had termed the move "undemocratic", since arranging poll rallies is a constitutional right.