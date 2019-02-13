Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Say cheese: Mamata Banerjee posters mushroom in Delhi, ask her to smile

The tongue-in-cheek hoardings could be seen along Jantar Mantar Road, Hailey Road, and Windsor Palace Circle

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ahead of the Opposition unity rally in Delhi, the national capital saw posters with caricatures of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clad in her trademark white saree with blue border, complete with satirical messages, come up.

Didi landed in Delhi on Tuesday to participate in the mega rally, hosted by Arvind Kejriwal; a similar one was held in Kolkata last month.

“Smile Didi, you are in a democracy”, read one of the hoardings put up; “Welcome to Delhi, where democracy is alive and kicking” read another, showing Mamata march in anger, wielding the picture of a Muslim man. The posters have been put up by an organisation called Youth for Democracy, which is clearly poking fun at Didi over the recent political developments taking shape in Bengal.

The hoardings were put up along central Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Road, Banga Bhawan, and area around Windsor Palace Circle to welcome the maverick Chief Minister to Mahagathbandhan2.0.

Mamata Banerjee is slated to join Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

related news

Notably, one hoarding that read "Didi, no one is going to prevent you from addressing people" is probably a jibe at the CM for not allowing senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party to hold election rallies in Bengal. The ruling saffron party had termed the move "undemocratic", since arranging poll rallies is a constitutional right.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 01:54 pm

tags #2019 General Elections #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.