Punjab Polls 2022 | No politics over turban: Congress' Manish Tewari rebuffs Priyanka Gandhi’s 'Sardar' remark

Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from Punjab, Manish Tewari on February 16 took exception to party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks on "turban".



Vadra, while taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said on February 15 that merely wearing a turban on stage doesn't make them 'sardar' (Sikh).

"PM Modi and Kejriwal come to Punjab and wear turbans on stage. Merely wearing a turban doesn't make them Sardars," Vadra said during her roadshow in Roopnagar

Responding to her comment, Tewari said there should be no politics over wearing turban. "Turban is the pride of Punjab and there should be no politics over wearing it," Tewari said while addressing a press conference in Ludhiana today, according to news agency ANI.



The polling at 117 seats of Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10

Tewari also commented on Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar quitting the Congress, calling the decision "unfortunate." Tewari, however, said that the ambition for Rajya Sabha seat made people do many things.

"Whenever a leader quit Congress party, it's a loss for us. Ashwani Kumar who left Congress yesterday was Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Congress. It's a very unfortunate decision for us," Tewari said.

"The ambition for a Rajya Sabha seat makes people do many things," he added.