Priyanka Gandhi quizzes Congress leaders in marathon meetings, Scindia appoints seat in-charges

Moneycontrol News

In their marathon meetings with senior Congress leaders and office-bearers in Uttar Pradesh, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia asked questions about the organisation and the political situation, the Hindustan Times has reported.

Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia were trying to test knowledge of the cadre about the party and the area that they represent, the report suggests. The marathon meetings were held after a 25-kilometre roadshow in Lucknow, where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also present.

According to the report, some of the questions asked by Priyanka Gandhi included testing whether leaders of the party knew their booth numbers and the number of villages in his or her constituency. Moreover, Priyanka also asked about the workers' history with the party and whether he or she has contested elections. And, if yes, who won and by how many votes.

Scindia too questioned the cadre and enquired about the party's position in their constituencies. The Congress leader, who played an instrumental role in the party's win in Madhya Pradesh during last year's Assembly elections, also checked candidates’ winnability. Scindia also appointed in-charges for various seats, the report adds.

Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka has been handed over charge of 41 seats. Scindia will be in-charge of 39 seats. Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia are in-charge of UP East and West, respectively.

The report also suggests that a number of candidates raised complaints against the present office-bearers in districts and cities, but were told to bury their differences and work together for the general elections.

"This is not the time to raise such issues. Take me as your younger or elder sister. I will give you a candidate. Will you ensure the victory of party candidate?" Priyanka Gandhi is reported to have asked party workers during the meetings.