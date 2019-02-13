Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Priyanka Gandhi quizzes Congress leaders in marathon meetings, Scindia appoints seat in-charges

Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka has been handed over charge of 41 seats. Scindia will be in-charge of 39 seats.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News 

In their marathon meetings with senior Congress leaders and office-bearers in Uttar Pradesh, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia asked questions about the organisation and the political situation, the Hindustan Times has reported.

Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia were trying to test knowledge of the cadre about the party and the area that they represent, the report suggests. The marathon meetings were held after a 25-kilometre roadshow in Lucknow, where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also present.

According to the report, some of the questions asked by Priyanka Gandhi included testing whether leaders of the party knew their booth numbers and the number of villages in his or her constituency. Moreover, Priyanka also asked about the workers' history with the party and whether he or she has contested elections. And, if yes, who won and by how many votes.

related news

Scindia too questioned the cadre and enquired about the party's position in their constituencies. The Congress leader, who played an instrumental role in the party's win in Madhya Pradesh during last year's Assembly elections, also checked candidates’ winnability. Scindia also appointed in-charges for various seats, the report adds.

Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka has been handed over charge of 41 seats. Scindia will be in-charge of 39 seats. Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia are in-charge of UP East and West, respectively.

The report also suggests that a number of candidates raised complaints against the present office-bearers in districts and cities, but were told to bury their differences and work together for the general elections.

"This is not the time to raise such issues. Take me as your younger or elder sister. I will give you a candidate. Will you ensure the victory of party candidate?" Priyanka Gandhi is reported to have asked party workers during the meetings.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.