Politics | The assembly elections were a yawn

Viju Cherian

Exit polls are tricky exercises. There are a lot of factors that need to fall in place for the projections to be spot on; and, with many methodologies being used, there’s no telling who’s right and who’s not. However, when almost every agency conducting an exit poll arrives at one conclusion, it’s safe to say that the election was not much of a contest — and that’s exactly what the assembly elections to Maharashtra and Haryana were.

One doesn’t need psephology to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is currently in power in both the states, will do well in the elections, and most likely form the next government. The only question is what will be the majority.

If many feel that the BJP returning to power is a foregone conclusion it is because the saffron party has convinced the electorate about its performance over the past five years. This has been aided (in no small measure) by the party’s performance at the Centre. That there is no respectable opposition to the government has also helped the BJP. The Congress, both in Haryana and Maharashtra, is riddled with infighting. The vacuum at its central leadership has aggravated the cacophony in the grand old party.

While Haryana saw a 65.6 per cent voter turnout, Maharashtra’s loomed at a poor 60.5 per cent. In 2014, Haryana polled 76.13 per cent and Maharashtra 63.08 per cent. Various factors contributed to this; an uneven contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition is one of it. To give an example: What would be more interesting to the spectators: an ODI cricket match between India and Australia or one between India and Namibia?

The positive takeaway is that if the BJP returns to power in these two states, it could continue the reforms it has initiated and focus on the agrarian crisis and economic slowdown gripping the states. It also helps that the same party is in power at both the Centre and the state(s).

The negatives are cause for concern. The virtual absence of an opposition is bad for democracy as it affects the checks and balances over every government. A weak opposition further erodes the faith of the electorate over elections. If these conditions persist, voter turnouts in future elections will further plummet — especially since NOTA is an inconsequential option.

The October 21 assembly elections have reiterated a message that was clear in May: The Congress is no match for the BJP, regional parties are a better bet.